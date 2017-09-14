Search
    Many area athletes competing in college sports

    By Dave Newman Today at 11:32 a.m.
    St. Croix Central grad Trent Smith is shown scoring one of his two touchdowns during last week's 45-14 win over Ripon College. Photo by Bob Mulock

    There are a large number of area athletes who are competing at the college level this fall.

    That’s especially the case in football, where more than 20 area graduates are competing and competing at a high level.

    One example is St. Croix Central graduate Trent Smith, who led UW-La Crosse with 58 yards and two rushing touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Ripon College on Saturday. For the UW-River Falls football team, Somerset graduate Max Praschak has quickly become one of the team’s defensive leaders.

    Here’s a list of local athletes competing in college this fall.

    Football

    New Richmond

    Connor O'Loughlin - Friends University in Kansas

    Allan Wollenberg - Bethel University

    Bailey Germain - UW River Falls

    Ben Peterson - UW Eau Claire

    Cam Hausman - Minnesota-Duluth

    Austin Juhl - UW River Falls

    Brandon Powers - UW River Falls

    Thomas McKinney - UW River Falls

    Sam Altena - Northern State University

    Isaac Karpenske - Northwestern University-St. Paul

    St. Croix Central

    Trent Smith - UW La Crosse

    Kyle Larson - UW Eau Claire

    Andrew Vanderpoel - Rochester Community College

    John Spaeth - Rochester Community College

    Trevor Nelson - UW Eau Claire

    Cole Refsnider - University of Minnesota-Duluth

    Jordan Winegar - Wisconsin Lutheran

    Shiloh Goodwin - St. Olaf

    Somerset

    Gaelin Elmore - East Carolina University

    Max Praschak - UW-River Falls

    Jake Sporleder - Crown College

    Heaven Hunt - UW-Stout

    Austin Groleau - UW-Stout

    Logan Peterson - UW-Stout

    Rocky Larson, Tyler Ledbeter and Robbie Flom - UW-River Falls assistant coaches

    Other sports

    New Richmond

    Emily Kukacka - Bethel University - volleyball

    Mattie Kidder - Bethel University - tennis

    Christian Weaver - Bethel University - tennis

    Nathan Feiner - Wartburg College - soccer

    Tanner Wisemiller - UW-Stout - golf

    Hannah Baker - UW-Stout - golf

    Bailey Wilson - UW-Eau Claire - cross country

    Lexi Brown - UW-Oshkosh - cross country

    Somerset

    Stacy Bracht - Viterbo College - golf

    If you have additions to this list, please let us know at dnewman@rivertowns.net.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
