Many area athletes competing in college sports
There are a large number of area athletes who are competing at the college level this fall.
That’s especially the case in football, where more than 20 area graduates are competing and competing at a high level.
One example is St. Croix Central graduate Trent Smith, who led UW-La Crosse with 58 yards and two rushing touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Ripon College on Saturday. For the UW-River Falls football team, Somerset graduate Max Praschak has quickly become one of the team’s defensive leaders.
Here’s a list of local athletes competing in college this fall.
Football
New Richmond
Connor O'Loughlin - Friends University in Kansas
Allan Wollenberg - Bethel University
Bailey Germain - UW River Falls
Ben Peterson - UW Eau Claire
Cam Hausman - Minnesota-Duluth
Austin Juhl - UW River Falls
Brandon Powers - UW River Falls
Thomas McKinney - UW River Falls
Sam Altena - Northern State University
Isaac Karpenske - Northwestern University-St. Paul
St. Croix Central
Trent Smith - UW La Crosse
Kyle Larson - UW Eau Claire
Andrew Vanderpoel - Rochester Community College
John Spaeth - Rochester Community College
Trevor Nelson - UW Eau Claire
Cole Refsnider - University of Minnesota-Duluth
Jordan Winegar - Wisconsin Lutheran
Shiloh Goodwin - St. Olaf
Somerset
Gaelin Elmore - East Carolina University
Max Praschak - UW-River Falls
Jake Sporleder - Crown College
Heaven Hunt - UW-Stout
Austin Groleau - UW-Stout
Logan Peterson - UW-Stout
Rocky Larson, Tyler Ledbeter and Robbie Flom - UW-River Falls assistant coaches
Other sports
New Richmond
Emily Kukacka - Bethel University - volleyball
Mattie Kidder - Bethel University - tennis
Christian Weaver - Bethel University - tennis
Nathan Feiner - Wartburg College - soccer
Tanner Wisemiller - UW-Stout - golf
Hannah Baker - UW-Stout - golf
Bailey Wilson - UW-Eau Claire - cross country
Lexi Brown - UW-Oshkosh - cross country
Somerset
Stacy Bracht - Viterbo College - golf
If you have additions to this list, please let us know at dnewman@rivertowns.net.