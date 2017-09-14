Many area athletes competing in college sports

One example is St. Croix Central graduate Trent Smith, who led UW-La Crosse with 58 yards and two rushing touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Ripon College on Saturday. For the UW-River Falls football team, Somerset graduate Max Praschak has quickly become one of the team’s defensive leaders.

Here’s a list of local athletes competing in college this fall.

Football

New Richmond

Connor O'Loughlin - Friends University in Kansas

Allan Wollenberg - Bethel University

Bailey Germain - UW River Falls

Ben Peterson - UW Eau Claire

Cam Hausman - Minnesota-Duluth

Austin Juhl - UW River Falls

Brandon Powers - UW River Falls

Thomas McKinney - UW River Falls

Sam Altena - Northern State University

Isaac Karpenske - Northwestern University-St. Paul

St. Croix Central

Trent Smith - UW La Crosse

Kyle Larson - UW Eau Claire

Andrew Vanderpoel - Rochester Community College

John Spaeth - Rochester Community College

Trevor Nelson - UW Eau Claire

Cole Refsnider - University of Minnesota-Duluth

Jordan Winegar - Wisconsin Lutheran

Shiloh Goodwin - St. Olaf

Somerset

Gaelin Elmore - East Carolina University

Max Praschak - UW-River Falls

Jake Sporleder - Crown College

Heaven Hunt - UW-Stout

Austin Groleau - UW-Stout

Logan Peterson - UW-Stout

Rocky Larson, Tyler Ledbeter and Robbie Flom - UW-River Falls assistant coaches

Other sports

New Richmond

Emily Kukacka - Bethel University - volleyball

Mattie Kidder - Bethel University - tennis

Christian Weaver - Bethel University - tennis

Nathan Feiner - Wartburg College - soccer

Tanner Wisemiller - UW-Stout - golf

Hannah Baker - UW-Stout - golf

Bailey Wilson - UW-Eau Claire - cross country

Lexi Brown - UW-Oshkosh - cross country

Somerset

Stacy Bracht - Viterbo College - golf

If you have additions to this list, please let us know at dnewman@rivertowns.net.