The win leaves both teams with 2-1 records in the Middle Border Conference.

New Richmond was stopped once in the first half as the Tigers rolled up a 35-0 lead by late in the second quarter. Noah Towberman and Blake Kretovics both scored two first half touchdowns. The final score of the first half came with 51 seconds left when the Tigers unveiled short-yardage specialist Anders LeMire, who scored on a five-yard blast up the middle.

Prescott threatened to score in the final minute, but the Tigers came up with an impressive goal line stand that stopped the Cardinals at the 1-yard line.

In the second half the Tigers added touchdowns from sophomores Cooper Strand and Joey Kidder.

The MBC co-leaders are now St. Croix Central and Osceola. They are both 3-0 after wins on Friday, and both need one more conference win to clinch a place in the WIAA state playoffs.

Central had no trouble putting away Baldwin-Woodville on Friday. Motivated by last year's 21-20 loss to the Blackhawks, the Panthers were all business on Friday, winning on their homefield 40-7. The Panthers amassed 450 yards of offense in the game.

Ellsworth is another team that still has hopes of reaching the playoffs. That's because Ellsworth defeated Somerset 40-20 on Friday night. Ellsworth led 7-0 at halftime, but the fireworks came in the second half. By the end of the third quarter Somerset led 20-19, but Somerset's porous defense couldn't stop Ellsworth in the fourth quarter.