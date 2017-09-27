In singles play, the Tigers swept the championships. Greta Bakke, Anna Hop, Teresa Tenner and Ari Devereux all won championships for the Tigers. New Richmond's one doubles team of Mia Bakke and Katey Eickhoff won the conference title, as did the two doubles team of Emma Borgstrom and Kerrigan Storie. The three doubles team of Katrina Riba and Margo Gauper took third place at the tournament.

The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, playing a dual match at Hudson.

In volleyball, it was Dig Pink Night in Somerset, and the Spartans dug deep after falling behind New Richmond 2-0 on Tuesday. New Richmond won the first two games of the night, 25-20 and 25-22. Somerset then summoned its strength and charged back for wins of 25-15, 25-23 and 15-8.

The New Richmond boys soccer team rolled to an 11-1 win at Spooner on Tuesday. Mason Marek pulled off a rarity, getting three goals, all on corner kicks. Tyler Blattner also scored three times and AJ Johnson scored twice. Jack Studemann, Jose Rapalo and Steven Arendt each scored once for the Tigers.

The WIAA tournament season starts for area girls golfers on Wednesday. New Richmond will host the Division 1 regional meet at the New Richmond Golf Club on Wednesday, while Somerset and St. Croix Central will play at the Division 2 regional meet at Pheasant Hills Golf Club.