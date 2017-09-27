New Richmond hosted the Division 1 regional meet and the Tigers placed third at the New Richmond Golf Club event. The top four teams advance from the regional to the sectional level. New Richmond placed in Division 1. Eau Claire Memorial won the regional tournament by shooting 381. River Falls was second at 399, New Richmond third at 402 and Eau Claire North fourth at 405.

Junior Maggie Veenendall led New Richmond by shooting an 88, the fifth best score in the tournament. Also playing for New Richmond were Ashley Swiggum at 100, Rebecca Ziller at 101, Molly Hassler at 113 and Elise Kolbeck at 119.

Somerset emerged as the surprise champion at the Baldwin-Woodville Regional played Wednesday at Pheasant Hills Golf Course. Somerset won the meet by shooting 394, finishing one stroke ahead of Baldwin-Woodville. St. Croix Central took third at 408 and Ellsworth was fourth at 410.

Senior Emma Westmoreland led Somerset at the regional by shooting a 96. Haley Myers shot 97, Grace Bauer 100, Cora Atkins 101 and Megan Erlitz 114 to get the Spartans a regional championship plaque.

St. Croix Central was led by senior Abby Edelman, who shot a 94. Brooklyn Mishler shot 98, Audra Scott 105, Hanna Wehausen 111 and Parker Chladek 119.

New Richmond will play at the Wisconsin Rapids Division 1 sectional tournament, which will be played at The Ridges Golf Club next Monday. Somerset and St. Croix Central will be playing at the Division 2 sectional tournament next Monday, which will be played at the Frederic Golf Club.