St. Croix Central went to Osceola, with both teams fielding unbeaten 6-0 records and top spots in the state football rankings. It was Osceola that held the upper hand Friday, shutting out St. Croix Central.

The only score of the first half came in the half's final minute. Osceola's Jack Feldt fielded a punt at the Chieftain 12, cut across the grain and raced 88 yards for the touchdown.

Feldt struck again on the opening drive of the second half, barreling up the middle for a 34-yard touchdown. Osceola added a field goal in the fourth quarter to cap the 17-0 win.

The only time Central threatened to score was in the game's final minutes, but the Panthers' drive was stopped at the Osceola 1-yard line.

The New Richmond football team used a nice offensive mix to overcome a talented team from Ellsworth, 35-21. New Richmond had four different players rush for more than 50 yards, led by Noah Towberman's 95 yards on 17 carries. Blake Kretovics, Cooper Strand and Mikah Kier also rushed for more than 50 yards.

Kier completed 7-14 passes for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Tigers won in front of a large Homecoming crowd. The win secures a place for New Richmond in the WIAA state tournament field.

Ellsworth scored first, on an interception return touchdown early in the second quarter. The Tigers got touchdowns from Kier and Kretovics to lead 14-7 at halftime. Kier and Kretovics both scored again in the third quarter.

Somerset earned its first win of the season in grand style, rolling past Amery 36-0 on the Warriors' home field. Jack Peterson led the onslaught, rushing for 240 yards. That included touchdowns of 63, 1 and 82 yards as Somerset charged to a 22-0 lead by halftime. Justin Rivard and Will Piletich scored in the second half for the Spartans.