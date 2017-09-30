This was one of the most talented fields of runners in years for the NRI, with all nine teams fielding excellent runners.

The title in the boys race was extremely close. Osceola ended up taking the title with 53 points, four points ahead of Hudson. Menomonie finished in third, with New Richmond in fourth place. St. Croix Central, Prescott, Rice Lake, Somerset and Ellsworth rounded out the field. Menomonie senior Matt Kieffer was the meet champion. His time of 17:13 was 18 seconds ahead of second place finisher Dylan Wachter of New Richmond.

Hudson ran away with the title in the girls race, finishing with 27 points. Menomonie was in second with 65 points, followed by New Richmond with 67 and St. Croix Central with 84. Osceola, Prescott, Ellsworth, Rice Lake and Somerset rounded out the field.

Hudson's Rachel Ball put on another amazing winning performance. The sophomore won in 18:44, more than a full minute ahead of second palce Grace Bilse of Menomonie. St. Croix Central Olivia Moll was third.