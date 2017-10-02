This is an amazing result when you consider the Spartans finished seventh in the Middle Border Conference standings this fall. At the sectional meet, the Spartans were the top finisher among the MBC teams. Stanley-Boyd won the sectional title with a 358 score. Somerset was second at 384, six strokes ahead of third place Ladysmith.

Somerset’s Haley Myers played the round of her young life at the sectional meet, winning the individual championship. Myers shot a 77 to finish as sectional medalist. Myers and Stanley-Boyd senior Savanna Anderson dueled for the best score all day. It came down to the 18th hole. Myers hit an incredible tee shot, landing the ball two feet from the cup. She tapped in for the birdie to give her the sectional title.

This is the first time a Somerset golf team has qualified for a WIAA state championship event and it was a team effort. Senior Grace Bauer shot a 96 and senior Emma Westmoreland finished at 103. Senior Megan Erlitz and junior Cora Atkins both shot a 108 for Somerset’s fourth qualifying score.

The WIAA State Girls Golf Championships will be played at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison next Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9-10.

St. Croix Central also competed at the Division 2 sectional meet but the Panthers weren’t able to advance anyone to state. Central finished in sixth place with a team score of 413.

Division 1

The New Richmond girls golf team played at the Wisconsin Rapids Division 1 sectional tournament on Monday. The Tigers missed out on qualifying for the state meet, placing fifth among the eight teams in the tournament. New Richmond shot a 397. Onalaska won the sectional meet with a 356 and Eau Claire Memorial took second place at 365, one stroke ahead of Stevens Point.

Junior Maggie Veenendall led the Tigers at the sectional meet, shooting an 89. She missed qualifying for state by five strokes. Ashley Swiggum shot a 98, Rebecca Ziller a 102, Elise Kolbeck a 108 and Molly Hassler a 111.