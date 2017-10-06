Friday football: New Richmond, Somerset, SCC all score wins

The New Richmond football team hosted Amery in the Tigers' final regular season home game. The Tigers kept their hopes of a Middle Border Conference title alive by drubbing the Warriors 42-0. The Tigers play at Osceola next Friday. A win at Osceola would earn the Tigers a share of the MBC title. The Tigers had little trouble with Amery. New Richmond led 21-0 at halftime, then doubled the score in the second half.

St. Croix Central could also still get a share of the MBC title. The Panthers are now 5-1 in the MBC after a 35-0 homefield defeat against Prescott on Friday. If New Richmond defeats Osceola next Friday and Central defeats Somerset, the conference lead would end in a three-way tie between Central, New Richmond and Osceola.

Central had little trouble with Prescott on Friday. The Panthers rolled up a 28-0 lead by midway through the second quarter. By that time, Prescott's offense still hadn't been able to earn its initial first down of the game.

Somerset pulled out a highly dramatic 8-7 win at Baldwin-Woodville on Friday. Somerset's offense was frustrated all night. Somerset junior linebacker Jack Peterson came up with the game-changing play. Baldwin-Woodville tried a quarterback keeper and Somerset read the play like a book. Peterson blitzed, jarring the ball from the quarterback. Peterson took control of the ball and scored from 15 yards out. The drama heightened on the try for the two-point conversion. Somerset quarterback Bennett Baillargeon was tackled near the goal line. The officials huddled for over a minute before giving the signal that Baillargeon had reached the goal line, giving Somerset the 8-7 lead with 5:07.

Baldwin-Woodville had one more chance, but Somerset defensive back Will Piletich intercepted the long pass and returned it to the Blackhawk 30-yard line. The win is the second straight for the Spartans after they started the season 0-6.

In the other MBC game Friday, Osceola defeated Ellsworth 6-0. This gives Osceola a share of the 2017 MBC title.