Panther golf season ends at sectionals

Reaching the sectional level was the meet the Panthers set for themselves at the beginning of the season. The Panthers finished in sixth place among eight teams at the sectional meet with a team score of 413.

Sophomore Brooklyn Mishler led the Panthers at the sectional meet by shooting a 96. Senior Abby Edelman capped her career by shooting 102 and sophomore Parker Chladek finished at 106. Senior Audra Scott shot a 109 and junior Hanna Wehausen finished at 120.

First-year Central coach Logan Kimberly said the Panthers got better at the physical and mental aspects of the game during the season.

"Our major areas of growth I felt were mental toughness and overall score improvement as a team," Kimberly said. "I really felt we were able to bounce back from bad shots/holes/rounds better than a lot of other teams."

Mishler led the Panthers in rounds in the 40s and in overall season average.

"She really showed her growth throughout the season and she was playing some of her best golf toward the end," Kimberly said.

Scott achieved the rare accomplishment of playing at the sectional tournament in all four years of her high school career.

"I know she's wasn't satisfied with her score (at sectionals), but she was battling through some lingering injuries and really made some nice shots throughout the day. She has been our leader and rock all season. She has done a great job of leading the younger girls by example, both in practice and in meets," Kimberly said.

Edelman put together her best round of the season to help the Panthers advance through the regional tournament. Chladek and Wehausen are players whose golf skills are on the upswing and are key parts of the team's future.