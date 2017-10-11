Somerset's golf team completed play at the WIAA Division 2 State Golf Championships, placing sixth in the team competition. La Crosse Aquinas won the Division 2 team event with a team score of 717. Somerset finished with a team score of 863. Somerset was led at the state tournament by sophomore Haley Myers. She tied for 23rd in the Division 2 tournament with a two-day total of 197. Also competing for Somerset at the state tournament were Emma Westmoreland with a 216, Grace Bauer with a 217, Cora Atkins with a 233 and Megan Erlitz with a 253.

In soccer on Tuesday, the New Richmond boys soccer team played its first full game under the new lights at the New Richmond High School complex. The Tigers made it a success, defeating Baldwin-Woodville. Jose Rapalo opened the scoring for the Tigers with a pair of goals. AJ Johnson then scored three straight goals, before Tyler Blattner scored New Richmond's final goal. The Tigers will be on the road Thursday at Cumberland, before finishing their regular season schedule on Saturday with an 11 a.m. home game against Eau Claire Memorial.

The Somerset soccer team lost its game Tuesday at Barron, 5-0. The Spartans host Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday.

The New Richmond varsity volleyball team lost in three sets at Osceola Tuesday. The Tiger JV team won its match, completing a perfect Middle Border Conference season.