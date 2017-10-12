Bakke was appearing at the WIAA Division 1 state meet in singles for the second straight year. Bakke drew Beaver Dam sophomore Morgan Nelson in the opening round of the state tournament. Nelson scored a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bakke. Bakke completes her senior season with a 23-7 record.

Seeding for the area volleyball teams has been announced.

In Division 2, the undefeated St. Croix Central Panthers received the top seed in the sectional bracket. The Panthers draw a bye in the opening round of regional tournament action, playing their first match at home on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Their opponent in that match will be the winner of Tuesday's match between Somerset and Osceola. Somerset will host Tuesday's match at 7 p.m. Somerset is the home team based on its eighth seed, while Osceola is the ninth seed in the bracket

In Division 1, the Richmond volleyball team received the 11th seed in the sectional bracket. That means the Tigers will open tournament action next Thursday on the road. They will play at D.C. Everest, which received the sixth seed.