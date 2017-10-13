A New Richmond win on Friday would have caused a three-way tie for the MBC championship. Instead, Osceola finishes at 7-0 in the MBC, with St. Croix Central at 6-1 and Somerset at 5-2.

While Osceola beat New Richmond Friday, St. Croix Central was winning at Somerset, 21-7.

New Richmond and Osceola waged a battle befitting a game where the conference title was up for grabs. The hard hitting and cold conditions resulted in five interceptions in the game, plus the ball hitting the turf several times on fumbles.

New Richmond led 17-10 at halftime, then extended the lead to 24-10 in the opening seconds of the third quarter. That score came on a 35-yard sideline pass from quarterback Mikah Kier to receiver Drew Momchilovich. Kier finished the game 4-12 passing for 53 yards. Osceola intercepted three passes, but all three passes were deflected and bounced into the air, where they were grabbed by Chieftain defenders.

New Richmond also ran into injury trouble in the game. Blake Kretovics and Cooper Strand, both two-way players, were lost for the game due to injuries.

After the Tigers took the 24-10 lead, Osceola came back on a pair of touchdowns by quarterback Brett Carlson. The final Osceola score came with 2:42 remaining in the game. Osceola elected to play for the win, going for the two-point conversion. Running back Jack Feldt was able to carve his way through the New Richmond defense for the decisive two-point conversion.

Somerset gave St. Croix Central a battle on Friday, but the Panthers were able to wear down the Spartans in the second half. Central led 7-0 at halftime on a score by Ryan Larson. Somerset cut the margin to 7-6 when senior quarterback Bennett Baillargeon reached the end zone on a seven-yard run.

Central would get the final two scores, on runs by Ryan Larson and Alec Fischer.

Also, Ellsworth will be the fourth MBC team to make the playoffs after defeating Prescott Friday, 27-0.

The WIAA seeding meetings are scheduled around the state at 11 a.m. Saturday, with brackets slated to be announced some time later in the day.