    SCC football will start playoffs at home, New Richmond will start on the road

    By Dave Newman Today at 1:01 p.m.
    St. Croix Central's Alec Fischer (8) is shown carrying the ball in Friday's win over Somerset. Central will play at home next Friday in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

    The St. Croix Central football team will open the WIAA playoffs at home next Friday while the New Richmond football team will start its playoff journey on the road.

    The WIAA state football sectional brackets were completed early Saturday afternoon. St. Croix Central earned the second seed in the Division 4 sectional bracket, while New Richmond was the fifth seed in its Division 3 sectional bracket.

    St. Croix Central opens tournament play at home next Friday. The Panthers, 8-1, will host Mauston at 7 p.m.  Mauston has a 6-4 overall record, taking second place in the South Central Conference.

    New Richmond will open its tournament run at 7 p.m. on Friday against West Salem. The game will be played at La Crosse Logan High School. New Richmond is the fifth seed and West Salem is the fourth seed. New Richmond finished 4-2 in the Middle Border Conference and 6-2 overall. West Salem is 7-2 overall and finished as a tri-champion in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 6-1 record.

    Here are links to all of the WIAA state football brackets.

    Division 1http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html
     Division 2http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html Division 3 http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div3_Sec1_2.html
     Division 4http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div3_Sec1_2.html Division 5http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div5_Sec1_2.html Division 6http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div6_Sec1_2.html Division 7http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div7_Sec1_2.html
