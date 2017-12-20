Stars thunder past Lightning, 13-1

The Lightning only had girls for two lines, and one of their players went down with a shoulder injury in the first period. With four full lines, the Stars were fresh and sharp, with this being their only game of the week.

In the first period, the Stars gave their first line regular shifts and that line was outstanding. The trio of Jade Williams, Ellie Brice and Mackenzie Mike accounted for all five of the first period goals. Williams scored three of the first period goals and Brice scored twice.

The success continued into the second period, when five different members of the Stars scored goals. That included the first varsity goal for freshman Brecken Styles.

Girls on the defense scored all three of the Stars' third period goals, with Allie Stock netting the first two and Bailey Williams getting the final goal.

With 13 goals, several of the Stars compiled big stats during the game. That began with Jade Williams, who finished with four goals and two assists. Mike added to her team lead in assists by assisting on five goals in the game. Bailey Williams tallied four points on a goal and three assists. Brice and Grace Klein both finished with three points.

With the one-sided score, Stars coach Bob Huerta played all three of the team's goaltenders a period to spread out the workload.

Huerta said the best measure of the game was the first period, saying it was "fresh legs against fresh legs." He said that made the performance of the Stars' top line even more impressive.

This was the Stars' first home game of the season after playing their first six games on the road. The win improves the team's record to 4-2-1.

The Stars have two more home games scheduled before the holiday break. They will host both games at the Somerset Ice Arena. They will face Eau Claire at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Black River Falls at 1 p.m. on Saturday.