Boreen to play hockey for Gophers

Boreen, the oldest of three sisters, attended school in Somerset through seventh grade. She went through a tryout to make the Hill-Murray girls hockey team and has been a student there since eighth grade.

Boreen was named the East Metro Girls Hockey Player of the Year last winter. The right-handed forward grabbed the attention of the University of Minnesota coaches. She made her commitment to play with the Gophers on Nov. 18. Boreen follows in the footsteps of her dad, Chad, in playing for the Gophers. He was on the 1987-88 team as a goaltender before an injury ended his career.

Boreen said it's been her dream to play for the Gophers and that she's attended numerous Gophers games through the years.

Through an 8-0 win over North St. Paul/Tartan on Dec. 19, Boreen had 34 points in the first 12 games of the season. She was most pleased that 22 of those points came from assists.

"I focus on team first," Boreen said. "I see myself more as a playmaker. I try to be the best teammate and leader I can be."

She scored six points on Nov. 18 in a 7-0 win over Stillwater, finishing with four goals and two assists.

Through the Dec. 19 game, Boreen had scored an incredible 188 points in her high school career. Last year she finished with 62 points on 31 goals and 31 assists.

Last year, Hill-Murray made it into the semifinals of the Minnesota state high school girls hockey tournament the past two seasons after winning the state championship in Boreen's freshman season. Boreen was named to the all-state tournament team last year.

Boreen also has hockey experience at the national level. Her USA Hockey experience includes participating in USA Hockey's 2016 Women's National Festival and attending the 2016 and 2017 Girls Select U18 Player Development Camps. She has higher goals for playing nationally. She said she'd like to play for Team USA in the 2022 Olympics.

She has a keen interest in the Olympics, having twice played at national festivals in Lake Placid, N.Y., where the 1980 "Miracle On Ice" men's hockey championship was won by the United States. One of her friends and hockey opponents is the daughter of Rob McClanahan, who was a member of that team.