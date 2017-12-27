Spartans lose to two BRC opponents
The schedule remains intense for the young Somerset boys hockey team.
The Spartans have now dropped four straight games after playing a pair of Big Rivers Conference opponents last week. The Spartans lost at Eau Claire North 8-4 last Tuesday and at Rice Lake last Thursday, 5-3. The Spartans are one of the busiest teams in the area with three games this week. The Spartans will host Onalaska at 7 p.m. this Wednesday. Somerset will then take part in the River Falls holiday tournament. They face Coon Rapids at 3 p.m. on Friday, with a second round game slated for Saturday.
A slow start cost the Spartans at Eau Claire North. The Huskies scored two quick goals and the Spartans spent the rest of the night trying to catch up. They did too, tying the score at 2-2, but North got two goals late in the second period to rebuild the lead. The Spartans came back again, cutting North's lead to 5-4 with 4:52 left in the game. North took advantage of Somerset pulling its goalie to extend the final margin.
Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said he thinks North is one of the top five teams in the state this season. He said the Spartans rose to the Huskies' pace after the opening stretch of the game.
"Our intensity definitely rose a lot because of the speed of the game," Gilkerson said.
Wyatt Schmit scored twice for the Spartans, with Jack Peterson and Jordan Brown scoring once. For Brown, it was his first varsity goal.
A slow start also cost the Spartans at Rice Lake. This was a game the Spartans were hoping to compete evenly in, but instead, they were trailing 4-0 early in the second period. Peterson scored twice and Eli Tuttle notched his first goal as the Spartans futilely tried to come back in the game.