Three area youth hockey teams win state championships

Three area teams earned state championships and several more teams performed very well in their state youth tournaments. The New Richmond Squirt A team and the Somerset Squirt B team both brought home state championships. So did the Western Wisconsin Stars U14 girls hockey teams. Here is more information on those teams.

New Richmond Squirt A

The New Richmond Squirt A team took a victory this past weekend by winning the WAHA Squirt 2A Championship in Brookfield. The Tigers played the host team in a very close game on Saturday and won 3-2. That was followed by a 4-0 victory over Southwood County 4-0. The Tigers locked up the championship with another shutout on Sunday, defeating Hayward 5-0 to take the title.

The boys and coaches have worked hard all season with numerous accomplishments including Minnesota D2 district champions, WAHA region 6 champions and Wisconsin state champions. The Tigers finish with an overall season record of 26-3-2.

Somerset Squirt B

The Somerset Squirts won the WAHA State Tournament held over the weekend in Stoughton. Their first game was Saturday morning against Sauk Prairie and Somerset won 4-0. Somerset moved to the championship game with a 4-1 win over Tomahawk later Saturday afternoon. The championship game was played Sunday afternoon against Black River Falls and Somerset won 3-2 to win the state championship.

Western Wisconsin Stars U14 girls

The Stars won the first U14 state championship for the program since it was established in 2007. The Stars finished with a season record 32-6-2, outscoring opponents 256-75. The Stars ended season ranked fourth at U15A in Minnesota NOW Rankings. Many of the 12 girls on the team have played on three consecutive state championship teams. The Stars opened the 2018 state tournament with a win over Hayward. The Stars notched another shutout in the semifinals, defeating Eagle River, 3-0. In the title game the Stars faced Green Bay. The Stars dominated at both ends of the ice, earning their state championship with a 6-1 victory.

New Richmond Squirt C

The New Richmond Squirt C team earned fourth place in its state tournament over the weekend at Janesville. The Tigers won their first game 6-2 against Janesville Black. The Tigers then lost a very close 2-1 decision against Janesville blue. The Tigers came away with fourth place after a 5-3 loss against Fox Valley White in the third place game.

Western Wisconsin stars U10 girls

The Stars hosted the girls U10 state tournament over the weekend in Somerset. The Stars lost their first game versus Hudson in double overtime. The Stars then won their second game against Wausau to reach the consolation championship game. The Stars lost that game to Fond du Lac, leaving them in sixth place. The Stars are coached by Brian Ducklow, Matt Schneider and Mark Abbott.

New Richmond Bantam B

The New Richmond Bantam B team took eighth place at its state tournament. The Tigers lost to Washington County 6-1 in the opening round. The Tigers then lost a close game to Onalaska 3-1, and lost their last game to Oregon, 5-0.

Somerset Bantam A

The Somerset Bantam A took third place in its state tournament. The Bantams opened the tournament with a 6-2 win over Black River Falls. In the semifinals, Somerset was beaten in overtime, 3-2, by Sauk Prairie. That moved Somerset to the third place game, where the Spartans earned a 4-1 win over Waupaca.

Somerset Squirt A

Somerset opened the Squirt A state championships with a 4-1 win over the host Lakeland team. Somerset lost a close battle against Monroe in the semifinals, 3-2. Somerset got into a scoring battle in the third place game, losing to Waupun, 8-5.