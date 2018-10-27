Hockey is taking Williams sisters to Europe

The Williams sisters are leading members of the Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey cooperative team. Jade earned all-state honors last winter and led the Stars with 24 goals scored. Bailey was the second leading goal scorer on the team with nine goals. Jade's 24 goals placed her among the top 15 goal scorers in Wisconsin high school girls hockey last season.

Both sisters are looking forward to this winter's Stars season with high hopes. They base that on progress from returning players, new additions to the roster and graduations from the top teams in the region last year. They are both proud that there will be enough girls in the Stars system this winter to run varsity and junior varsity teams.

Jade has already made her college plans, which include continuing her hockey career. She has committed to Marian University in Fond du Lac. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing, and plans to work in oncology. Jade said she'd also like to get her EMT license so she can be involved in that area.

The Williamses play hockey year-round, with involvement in four different teams. That includes the Stars, two summer teams and the team heading to Europe next spring.

"We're a little busy," Jade said.

They've also been starters on the New Richmond High School softball team the past two years, playing side-by-side with Jade at shortstop and Bailey at third base.

The hockey schedule has the Williamses on the road nearly every weekend. One week it will be Chicago, then Blaine, then Grand Rapids, Mich. They are hoping their Selects team can qualify for nationals in Buffalo, N.Y.

It was when the Williams girls were playing PeeWees that they got to make their hockey trip to Australia.

"We beat everybody except the Japan team. They were so good," Jade said. They spoke about the many fun aspects of the trip, including staying with host families. "I still talk with my host family," Bailey said.

That experience has whetted their appetites to make the Europe trip.

"It's going to be amazing," Bailey said, saying they will take cruises from the different cities where they will be playing during the trip.

To go on the trip to Europe, each of the sisters must raise $4,000. Anyone interested in helping can contact them or donate through this link: www.aist.us/make-payment