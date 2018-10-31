Zach Kier steps in as New Richmond boys hockey coach

The new Tigers will stay true to their roots. Stepping in as head coach will be former Tiger Zach Kier. Two of his assistant coaches, Josh Leavens and Aaron Chwialkowski, are also former Tiger skaters.

The Tigers will start their official practices under Kier and his staff on Monday, Nov. 5.

Kier is a 2011 New Richmond High School graduate who attended St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn. There he played one year of junior varsity hockey before beginning his coaching career. While at St. John's, he coached two seasons of youth hockey in Sartell, Minn. Since then, Kier has coached four years in the Tiger system, with two years as a youth coach and two years as a varsity assistant. Kier works as a scientist at DiaSorin, Inc. in Stillwater.

Kier comes from a family with deep roots in education and he also has a secondary education minor. His coaching style will reflect his educational background.

"I'm not a screamer or yeller. I pride myself on one-on-one coaching," he said. "I like to stay upbeat. I like my players to be gritty and work hard."

Kier said he will set the team's on-ice style to best fit the talent on the team. Among the players returning with the most varsity experience are Hayden Bradbury, Jens Christensen, Brayden Carpenter and Connor Cook. Kier said Max Davis gets first crack at the goaltending job after being the varsity reserve in goal last season.

Kier has high praise for Swanda and recognizes the enormity of the role he's stepping into.

"Adam is a legend in Wisconsin hockey coaching," Kier said, saying the program has a high standard because of Swanda's coaching. "The expectations are lofty and that won't change."