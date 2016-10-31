Hunters can help Pierce and St. Croix county pantries this fall by taking simple steps:

— Legally harvest a deer in Wisconsin;

— Field dress the deer; and

— Register the deer at a Wisconsin DNR registration station.

Drop off deer at an approved site by Feb. 1, 2017:

— Pierce County Meats, 460 E. Wall St., Ellsworth, 715-273- 4741

— Ptacek’s IGA, 1449 Orrin Road, Prescott, 715-262- 5636

— Powers Wild Game Processing, 2040 Highway 65, New Richmond, 715-246-4209

— Glenwood City Food Lockers, 424 First St., Glenwood City, 715-265-4833

— Kessler Processing, 1181 Highway 128, Glenwood City, 715-265-4248

Sign the processors’ log sheet to verify the donation.

The entire deer must be donated to receive the processing costs for free. The head and antlers may be removed for mounting.

The donated deer will be processed at the USDA approved sites, ground into venison packages and distributed to food pantries.

Processing costs are covered by the Wildlife Damage & Abatement Funds.