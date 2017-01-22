He worked at Whirlpool until 1960 when he was involved in a very serious car accident. Following intensive rehabilitation he attended Dunwoody College and learned TV and radio repair. He married his wife, Shirley, in 1967 and had two daughters, Debbie and Gina.

Everyone in St. Croix County and the surrounding area knew Norm and his friendly smile and laugh. I had met Norm when I first moved to New Richmond in 1970. He was one of the primary movers and shakers who was involved in just about every outdoor, environmental or conservation project that was happening at the time.

He was a lifetime member of the Hudson Rod & Gun Club. He was also deeply committed to the St. Croix County Sportsman's Alliance and served as its vice president for many years. Most of the boat landings, public parking areas, the establishment of the Cylon Wildlife Area and numerous other projects in St Croix County are the result of his dedication and determination.

It was his idea to organize the "St Croix County Pheasant Banquet" to help subsidize the "Day Old Chick Program" which was a major project for the county. His involvement in numerous "County Aids Projects," which included the construction of the environmental walking path near the current Nature Center at the Willow River State Park, were prime examples of his leadership.

The path became known as "Norm's Path." He was the driving force behind many more projects too numerous to mention.

Norm, along with Bruce Anderson, got me involved early on with the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. Norm served as chairman of the St Croix County delegation to the Congress and also a member on several congress committees over his long tenure.

Though he was handicapped most of his life, Norm never let that get in the way of living a normal life. When you got to know him, you forgot the difficulties he dealt with daily.

He was a mentor to many over his lifetime including me on several fronts.

Norm will be missed!