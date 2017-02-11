2017 spring turkey permits are in the mail

A total of 240,768 permits have been made available for the spring 2017 turkey season—remaining permits will be available through over-the-counter sales beginning March 20 with Zone 1.

Postcard notifications to successful applicants have been mailed.

Hunters may also monitor permit status online through GoWild.WI.gov or via the Department of Natural Resources Customer Call Center from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, at 888-WDNRINFo (888-936-7463).

Turkey hunters will be able to purchase their turkey permits starting in mid-March once the new license year begins.

Leftover spring turkey permits go on sale March 20

The 105,464 leftover permits for the 2017 spring turkey hunting season will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m., Monday, March 20. Leftover permits will be first issued for sale by zone, one zone per-day.

The following zones have leftover permits, and scheduled sales dates are as follows:

Zone 1—Monday, March 20;

Zone 2—Tuesday, March 21;

Zone 3—Wednesday, March 22;

Zone 4—Thursday, March 23; and

Zones 5, 6 and 7—Friday, March 24, (due to the low number of permits left in these units, sales have been combined into one day).

Leftover permits may be purchased through the GoWild.WI.gov and at all license agents.

Youth turkey hunt set for April 9-10

Youth hunters ages 12-15 who have completed hunter education may hunt during the youth turkey hunt April 15 and 16 while accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

In addition, thanks to the Mentored Hunting Program, turkey hunters ages 10 and 11 may also participate in the 2017 youth turkey hunt without first having completed hunter education, as long as they do so with a qualified adult mentor and follow program rules.

For more information, call Conservation Warden Paul Sickman at 715-684-2914, ext. 120.