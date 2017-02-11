Annual Youth Ice Fishing Contest set for Feb. 18

This is an all-ages event that includes divisions for both adults and youth.

Pre-registration may be mad at basslakecontest.com or B&J Hardware in Somerset and Russell's Sports Bar in Star Prairie.

Registration on the day of the event will also be held starting at 9 a.m.

According to fishing contest officials, the ice conditions as of early this week were still very good and expected that if temperatures stay in the normal ranges, there will be plenty of ice on the lake. "The safety of the ice is good," John Melvin said earlier this week. "Right now we're looking at 16 to 18 inches of ice. People might be holding off thinking whether they are going to have it or not. Right now the ice is safe and we'll keep people posted online about the conditions and if there are any changes."

For more information about this annual event, visit www.basslakecontest.com.