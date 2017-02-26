The need for speed: Kyle Shilts breaks world record

The two New Richmond residents recently teamed up in an effort to capture the world record for the fastest speed on a twin cylinder sled at the ice races recently held in Forest Lake, Minn. Kyle drove his sled 174.193 mph on less-than-stellar conditions to earn the record.

With the record, Kerry said it wasn't the first, nor the last he expects will come their way in the coming seasons.

The father and son tandem not only race their Arctic Cat machines on ice, but they also participate in grass and asphalt races during those respective seasons.

Winning is something the Shilts know well, with a long lineage of racers behind them.

Their racing roots can be traced all the way back to Kyle's great-grandfather, Glenn, and grandfather, Russell.

Continuing the tradition of loving and racing snowmobiles, Kerry also had his days on fast sleds—a love that he has passed on to his world record-breaking son.

But Kerry's riding days have given way to following his son around the upper Midwest and beyond as they continue to change and adapt to the racing needs of each season.

"I guess you can call me the crew chief these days," Kerry said. "Kyle is the driver, but I tune the sleds [using a computer engine management system] and make sure things are right for him ... the computer does it all—the clutching, the tuning ... everything is done by me on the computer."

But there's also something to be said about experience and being around the sport for decades, Kerry said.

"I started racing when I was about 12, learning from my dad who learned from his dad," Kerry said while explaining the four-generation love of the sport within the family.

Kyle broke the most recent world record driving a machine that includes a custom built Pro-Line chassis with the modifications to the engine completed at Bikeman Performance in St. Croix Falls, Kerry said.

The sled is tuned and modified to compete in the "Outlaw" category, according to Kerry. When participating in that category, there are no limits to souping up the machine.

"Anything goes," Kerry said.

The custom-built twin cylinder Arctic Cat motor "is a Turbo-charged Precision 6062 turbo, with custom rods, cams, throttle, body inter-cooler, and clutches that are all after market custom stuff. We get the parts from our sponsors and I assemble everything ... these machines—I'm always looking them over. These machines are in the 650 horsepower range for a twin cylinder. It's a belt-driven machine and the fastest belt-driven machine in 1,000 feet Pro Max Division," Kerry said.

Kyle, who is an employee at Fastenal in New Richmond, is appreciative of the technical work completed by his father while he gets the rush of driving fast.

"He loves speed," Kerry said about Kyle. "He's always asking if there's ways we can make it even faster," he added.

"To be able to drive a machine at 174 mph, especially in the critical area of the shutdown, and not go out of control is a skill. There is a lot of lift on the machine and it takes someone special to be able to control that.

"He wants to do it more and more ... he's wearing me out. He loves it as much as I do. To be able to race with my son is really special ... I make the machine go fast for him, but to be successful is really up to him. Kyle was driver of the year on super sleds in 2015; he's won grass championships; he holds two world records with one on a stock machine. The previous record he broke was on asphalt when he went 660 feet on blacktop in 4.69 seconds. He has grown up in the speed world. He lives in the speed world."

Having lived their entire lives in New Richmond is also very important to the family.

"We've lived here in New Richmond our entire lives and we have so many who follow and support us in all this," Kerry said.

Great-grandfather Glenn, at 84, is still trail riding and very involved in following his grandson and great-grandson around the area—as is grandfather Russell.

"There's a lot of family that supports us and like to watch," Kerry said.

Breaking world records is something that doesn't occur in a vacuum either. It takes committed sponsors who provide the materials and it takes the skills of a crew chief like Kerry to bring it all together.

"This is what is considered a hobby, but I've grown up loving it and it's something that Kyle has grown up with, too."

Sponsors include Bikeman Performance—the team's main sponsor; Stud Boy traction; FXR Racing Gear; Whiplash Design and Graphics out of Somerset; Century Power Sports; and Arctic Cat, which helps provide sleds for the team—machines that can end up being valued at about $40,000.

As the team continues to race, there are other world records they envision breaking and goals they will continue to shoot for in the future.

For the father and son team of Kerry and Kyle Shilts, the need for speed continues.