NRHS ice fishermen finish in 10th place at state tournament

"We had 22 fish and couldn't catch the Walleye and could only catch two bass," said coach Jeff Albarado. "We had lots of bass that were within an inch of being legal....if we could have caught those last three bass we would have been in fourth place. But the kids did a good job and were really excited to place and get the trophy."

New Richmond took two teams to the competition, which featured 77 teams from 46 schools from across the state. The teams were allowed to fish on any of the lakes on the Red Cedar chain, including Red Cedar, Balsam and Hemlock lakes. Albarado said his teams stayed mainly on Balsam Lake during the competition.

"You could count 26 fish, with a maximum of five fish per type, including northern, bluegill, crappie, perch and bass, as well as one Walleye," Albarado said. "We had 22 fish and just couldn't get the last three legal size bass or the one walleye. We would have been okay without getting the walleye, but most of the teams in front of us had at least the 25 fish of the different types, even if they couldn't get the walleye either. The teams that were ahead of us put in more time at the lake and got there earlier than we did to get the best spots."

According to Albarado, the team pre-fished the lakes twice before the contest in order to figure out where the best spots were to put their best panfishing fishermen and the best spots for their game fish fishermen.

Albarado also said special recognition had to go out to team member Jordan Lyons who caught the third largest bluegill at the competition.

"That was the third largest fish out of about 700 kids, which is a pretty big accomplishment," Albarado said. "I'd also like to recognize the graduating seniors, including Ryan Jansen, Hunter Childs, Noah Boyd and Nic Schlicht. Those guys have been with us for quite a while and I appreciate everything they and their parents have done for the program. I hope they continue to help out the program however they can."

The team fished in five contests throughout the season, taking home first place honors twice at Bone Lake and once at Unity before placing 10th at state. A total of 42 students were signed up for the team this year, which is up 10 students from last season. Of those 42 students, 31 took part in at least one contest, with a core of 19 students taking part in almost every competition throughout the season.

"We are growing and the overall organization around the state is continuing to grow," Albarado said. "We have about 100 schools with teams across the state that have ice fishing teams, which is up from 77 teams or so at the end of last year."

Albarado will coach the spring open water fishing season as well, which will start in May and go until the beginning of school this fall. The team will take part in four or five competitions throughout the spring and summer.

One thing Albarado would like to add for next season, with both the ice fishing and open water fishing teams, is a mentor program that connects aspiring fishermen with veteran fishermen who can give the students pointers and help them learn new things about fishing.

"Everyone fishes a little bit differently. Right now most of the kids either had some idea from somebody, and then they get my idea of how to fish, but it would be nice to be able to have some other people to give them other ideas of how to fish different ways," Albarado said.

Anyone interested in being a mentor should contact Albarado at jalbarado@newrichmond.k12.wi.us.

Those interested in supporting the Wisconsin Interscholastic Fishing Association can go to the WIFA West Banquet, which will be held March 19 in Turtle Lake at the St. Croix Casino. More information can be found at studentfishing.com.