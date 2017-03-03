Croes honored by the Wisconsin Farmers Union

In addition to the Croes, Kristi Gorell of Eleva and Dan Richardson of Arkansaw were also honored.

The Builders Award recognizes outstanding commitment to building the Farmers Union organization through county involvement, leadership development and member recruitment.

"We are very proud to recognize these members' enthusiasm and commitment to Farmers Union," said WFU President Darin Von Ruden. "They have made considerable commitments in time and passion to the organization and each has a sincere commitment to the values of family farming."

Gerald and Char Croes—St. Croix County

Gerald grew up on a dairy and hog farm in Deer Park in St. Croix County.

Charlotte grew up on a dairy farm in High Bridge in Ashland County.

They married in 1973 and since lived on their dairy and hog farm a mile from Jerry's home farm. Jerry has been secretary-treasurer and president in St. Croix County Farmers Union. Char has served on credentials, elections, and resolutions committees, dairy and water committee. About 10 years ago, they and their son, Jeff, built a parlor and free-stall on a neighboring farm they purchased, where they now milk 110 cows. They also raise about 100 hogs, farrow to finish and meat chickens. Jerry is a board member of Ellsworth Creamery and Stanton town board and president of Deer Park Lions Club.

Char has held every office in Home Community Education and offices in St. Paul Lutheran Church, as well as on the election and zoning committees in the town of Stanton. She is a past town clerk and current member of the water quality committee in St. Croix County.