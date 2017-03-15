The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the DNR Service Center, 890 Spruce St., Baldwin.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide written or verbal feedback.

The council will continue to work toward its population objective recommendation of maintaining the local deer population in St. Croix County. Population objectives set in 2014 continue to guide deer management decisions for a three-year period.

Antlerless harvest quotas, permit levels and season structure options will help achieve population objectives and will help determine the number of antlerless deer carcass tags available in St. Croix County during the 2017 deer hunting season.

Antlerless harvest quotas are reviewed and set each year.

After preliminary quota recommendations have been proposed, the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback during an online public comment period from April 3-13 or via CDAC chairman Claude Bovi at 612-819-6008. Comments may also be emailed to DNRCDACWebMail@Wisconsin.gov.

For more information regarding CDACs and deer herd management in Wisconsin, search keyword "CDAC" or contact DNRCDACWebMail@Wisconsin.gov.