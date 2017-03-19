Open house on bike and pedestrian plan set for March 29

The open house will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the St. Croix County Government Center, county board room in Hudson, 1101 Carmichael Road, with a short presentation at 7 p.m.

The plan was developed to serve as a guide for the further development of bicycle and pedestrian facilities in St. Croix County and as a strategy to enhance opportunities for bicycling and walking across the county for a wide variety of people — from schoolchildren to casual adult bicyclists to avid road cyclists.

The plan identifies a primary bike and pedestrian network to safely and efficiently serve bicyclists and pedestrians in St. Croix County. The plan also includes a variety of recommendations for new and enhanced bikeway and trail facilities within the network that will provide a higher level of service than existing bikeway infrastructure in the county.

The intent of this multijurisdictional plan is to give local units of government, maintenance authorities, and the county as a whole a comprehensive map of potential bikeways and trails as well as tools and recommendations to consider when planning and setting policy.

A far-reaching stakeholder and public engagement process was employed to gain input from hundreds of people from across the county — including elected officials, agency staff, advocates, and the general public — in shaping the future for biking and walking.

At the open house, county staff will be present to answer questions regarding the plan, implementation timelines, review maps and gather feedback regarding bicycle and pedestrian policies and recommendations for trails and bikeways around the county. Plan network maps, bikeway and trail facility types, vision and goals, and other plan information will be available for review and discussion during the open house or prior to the open house on the county's webpage, www.sccwi.us/bikepedplan.

Citizen comment is essential to the plan, from public opinion surveys to workshops and open houses.

Coordination between citizens, advocacy groups, local governments, and the county will be critical to creating a successful plan and then implementing it.

The St. Croix County Community Development and Transportation committees will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, to hear formal comments on the draft plan.

The plan is anticipated to be adopted by the county board at the board's May meeting.

For more information regarding this project, visit www.sccwi.us/bikepedplan.

Information is also available by contacting the community development department at 715-386-4680, or by email at cdd@co.saint-croix.wi.us.