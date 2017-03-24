First Steps running class being offered

This class is a great training program for beginning runners. You will receive professional advice on training, nutrition, shoes, safety and more. Each week will be spent running/walking for a half hour, followed by “classroom” time. If you would like to start a weekly exercise program, join a running club, or just to get together with a group to run each week, this course is for you. The class includes a group T-shirt as well as entry for the Willow River Run July 13. Stephanie Hoff returns as the instructor the program.

Classes will begin April 4. For further information, contact New Richmond Community Education at 715-243-7421.