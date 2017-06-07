St. Croix County Fair is just around the corner

This year, July 19-23, St. Croix County Fair is celebrating over 125 years. The theme is "Hay Bales and Pig Tails." Of course, the absolute highlight of the fair is the 4-H, Open Class, and Senior Citizen exhibits. From the 4-H chocolate chip cookies to the intricately detailed heirloom quilt, the St. Croix County Fair has it all. For your viewing pleasure there are more than 10,000 entries and more than 8,000 exhibits at the fair. Watch a cattle show, stroll through the photography exhibits, and taste some mouth-watering "fair food." With lots of shade, blacktopped pathways, plenty of benches and picnic tables, it makes a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Wednesday, July 19 is entry day for all non-animal Open Class, Senior Citizen and 4-H exhibits with conference judging for 4-H projects. On Thursday, animals arrive at the fair, the carnival begins at 1 p.m. and exhibits will be judged including the Educational Exhibits. Friday, Saturday and Sunday offer a full day of free entertainment, exhibit judging, special programs and events. There is something for everyone at the fair! Visit with us one or all of the days that the fair is happening. Admission is FREE!

On Sunday, July 23, the Salute to Veterans at Croix Court begins at 10:30 a.m.; there will be free parking for anyone who has served in the military, just show your military i.d. Regular daily parking is $7.

Always popular for fairgoers are the petting zoo, kiddie tractor pull, dress a species, mud races and mud volleyball. The Tiffany Creek special events area features a WHPA Horse Show on Thursday night, but if the whine of engines is more to your liking there will be 100-plus hitch truck and tractor pull on Friday night, ATV mud races in the morning on Saturday and 4X4 mud races on Saturday night.

Contact the Fair Office at 715-565-3419 or check out the web at www.stcroixcofair.com for more information on daily events at the fair. Remember it's your county fair. Like us on Facebook at "St. Croix County Fair - Wisconsin."