Holding on for dear life

A rider is thrown from her horse during the 2017 St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo, which was held at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. Photo courtesy of Thomas Dean Photography

A rider holds on for their life while a bucking horse tries to throw them off during the 2017 St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo, which was held at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. Photo courtesy of Thomas Dean Photography

2 / 2