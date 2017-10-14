• Deer tags are still issued with license purchases. However, validation and attachment of tags is no longer required, nor is the requirement to keep the tag with the deer meat.

• Turkey carcass tags have been replaced with turkey harvest authorizations. Turkey hunters are no longer required to validate or attach the tag, or to keep the tag with the turkey meat.

Already purchased paper carcass tags are still valid. While not needed in the field, keep the tags you received with your prior license purchase as the tag number is needed for registration. Hunters must still carry proof of a hunting license and deer tags.

To date, nearly one million deer and turkey carcass tags have been issued for the current fall hunting seasons. All previously issued deer and turkey carcass tags are still valid as an authorization to hunt deer or turkey within the assigned or designated location. Customers making additional purchases throughout the remainder of this year's hunting seasons will be issued products that will not include the usual validation and attachment language.

While hunting, customers will still be required to carry proof they are authorized to hunt within the designated location. Hunters will be able to use their paper tag/authorization, DNR-issued conservation card, a GoWild validated Wisconsin driver's license, a GoWild digital file as proof of compliance.

Harvested turkey and deer must still be registered under current law. Harvest registration is a critical part of deer and turkey population management. Customers will be asked to enter either their deer tag number or their turkey harvest authorization number into the Game Registration system to begin the harvest registration process. Please note, tag or authorization numbers are different than a customer identification number. Hunters will need to know their tag or authorization number to register.

GameReg

All harvested turkey and deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after being recovered. GameReg is simple, fast and convenient for hunters. The system will prompt hunters to answer a series of questions, beginning with the deer tag/harvest authorization number and the hunter's date of birth.

Hunters will have two options for registering:

• online at GameReg.wi.gov (fastest and easiest option)

• by phone at 1-844-426-3734 (1-844-GAME-REG)

For more information regarding electronic registration, search "GameReg."

These changes do not affect other species such as bear, bobcat, fisher, otter or sturgeon.

For updated regulations materials, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keyword, "hunt." You'll be able to find key updates and official regulations under the "Know" tab.

For any questions or to report a violation, call Conservation Warden Paul Sickman at 715-684-2914 ext. 120.