Cruising the St. Croix River

Naturalists of the Carpenter Nature Center will share their expertise of the natural history of the area aboard a scenic boat cruise offered by Afton*Hudson Cruise Lines. Live raptors and various river critters will be aboard for a first-hand look at river life. The Grand Duchess will set sail on Friday, July 20, and guests of all ages are invited to join the fun.

This scenic and informational presentation cruise does not include dinner, however a cash bar will be available. An alternative dinner cruise is also available. Boarding begins at 6 p.m. at Lakefront Park in Hudson. Reservations are required.

For cruise reservations, visit StCroixRiverCruises.com and click on the cruise calendar or call 651-436-8883.

Visit stcroixriverfest.org for a complete list of RiverFest events and activities.

This event is a collaboration of many Hudson Area organizations and made possible by the generous support of local and regional sponsors.