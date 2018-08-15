The varsity team placed second in its conference meet, with the junior varsity team placing third. The intermediate advanced team took fourth at the conference meet and the intermediate entry level took third in its division.

In this year’s conference season, the New Richmond senior/varsity team earned second place; the junior varsity team took second place; the intermediate advanced team garnered fifth place; and the intermediate entry level team took second place.

Two athletes from the New Richmond/Somerset team placed among the top three shooters in their division at the conference shootoff. James Dalton took third place in the varsity division and Logan Parnell took third place in the intermediate advanced division.

The New Richmond/Somerset team competed at the state level in mid-June. The team was led by Brody Bade and Tanner Carver, who both shot 92 scores. Zach Cahanes shot 87, which included a 25-straight round. Here are the individual scores for the team at state:

Brody Bade 92; Tanner Carver 92; Jordon Lyons 90; Zac Cahanes 87; Ben Cahanes 91; Nick Branum 75; Andrew Cole 73; Jacob Doehrmann 69; Cole Erickson 88; Riley Flynn 64; Jordan Johnson 78; Sam Koeller 67; Kaden Mangelsen 76; Cole McKenzie 65; Colton Musta 75; Will Scheder79; James Schutte 83; Maggie Stafsholt 65; Kelsey Swiggum 50; Marissa Viebrock 63; Tanner Warren 86; Aaron White 70 and Travis White 78.

The New Richmond/Somerset trapshooting team competes at the Willow River Rod and Gun Club.

The team had 80 athletes competing, which is the maximum possible for the facilities at the Rod and Gun Club. Coach Jessica Marschinke said registration will begin in January for next year’s team. Spots available may be limited because of the high interest in the program. Marschinke said the coaches saw massive progress among the younger team members.

“Some of the sixth graders blew up away with how much they improved,” she said.

Sporting Clays

The New Richmond/Somerset sporting clays senior/varsity team took ninth at state this year with an overall score of 251/300. The varsity team was led by Tanner Warren, who shot 86 to place 32nd at the state meet. Jordan Lyons shot 84 to place 45th. Brody Bade finished at 81 to place 53rd. Tanner Carver shot 77 to place 84th at state. In the junior varsity competition, Andrew Cole placed 53rd with a 62. This is the second year of the sporting clays team and it has quickly advanced its success level.