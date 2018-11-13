St. Croix Central trap team wins conference title

The firsts didn't stop there. Boettcher is the first female in the history of the SCC club to shoot a straight 25. That was followed by more firsts by junior Ashley Mann and senior Dylan Sweet as they shot their first straight 25s.

"It is a great thing that is happening for the girls and for our team. It shows we have higher caliber shooters coming up in the program and that the girls are just as competitive as the guys. It really challenges everyone to bring their 'A' game each week. We have some of the top female shooters in the state and they not only make our team better, they push all of us to continue to strive harder each week," said Miles.

SCC's individual results for team top guns include: Top Gun Overall and Top Gun High School: Miles with an average score of 23.5. Top Gun Female goes to Boettcher with an average score of 23.3. Top Gun Middle School goes to Brock Thorsen with an average of 22.7.

Conference 4 female individual results include Boettcher as conference champion and Mann in fourth place. Boettcher also tied for second place overall female in the state.

"This fall season has been an absolute roller coaster and it almost caught me as a surprise on how well everything went," Boettcher said. "Being first for females in conference has been one of my goals for a long time and now finally achieving it feels quite spectacular. I am overjoyed to finally earn the title."

Among the Conference 4 top male individual results were Miles as the conference champion, Ethan Boettcher in fourth place and Thorsen in sixth place. Miles ranked in fifth place in the state individual overall standings.

Overall state individual results for Central shooters include: Miles in fifth place and Abby Boettcher in second place among females. State top 100 (male and female combined) included Miles in sixth, Abby Boettcher in 11th, Ethan Boettcher in 16th, Thorsen in 33rd, and Kelton Rozeboom in 57th.

SCC Trap recognizes individuals into the Golden Clay Club who have shot a straight 25 or 50. Those who shot a perfect round were Miles, Ethan Boettcher, Abby Boettcher, Sweet and Mann. Ethan Boettcher also shot a straight 50.

This is the third time SCC trap has won top honors. In the spring and fall seasons in 2016, Central also finished first in the conference. This season's first place honor was won with a score of 3,631 points. Kickapoo was the second place team with 3,096 points. There are two seasons of trap each year, fall and spring. The fall season is three weeks shorter than the spring season and there is no final tournament at the end of the fall season.

There were 37 teams and 666 individuals competing in the state fall season.

The St. Croix Central Trap Shooting Club shoots at the River Falls Sportsmen's Club. The next meeting for the team is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the high school lecture hall.