St. Croix Central trap team competes at nationals

Central eighth grader Ethan Boettcher earned a third place finish in the national tournament, held July 14-15. He shot a straight 200, resulting in a shoot-off with two other athletes, both from Minnesota, who also scored 200 in the individual competition.

Central senior Blake Coleman also qualified for the individual finals and shot four straight 25 scores during the tournament to place 243rd nationally.

Junior Abby Boettcher shot her first 25 during the national tournament and ended the weekend with two straight 25 patches. She is the first SCC FFA female trap athlete who shot a straight 25 score. She also shot a personal record of 97 during the team finals that Sunday, making her the highest scoring female athlete in SCC FFA trap club history.

Sophomore John Miles and seventh grader Brock Thorsen each earned a straight 25 patch during the team finals on Sunday. They each shot a high score of 95 during the team finals event.

More than 1,300 students and 175 teams from 14 states competed in the four-day event.

St. Croix Central placed 31st with a team final score of 929/1,000. St. Michael Albertville High School from Minnesota won the team competition with 968. Tomah High School was the top Wisconsin team, finishing in 11th place with a 940 score.

"I am thrilled that every SCC FFA athlete that shot at the national tournament earned at least one straight patch," said team manager Pam Miles. "It shows the caliber of our athletes and that they are ready to compete on a national stage. We were very pleased with how the team performed and that two SCC athletes made the individual finals."

Miles continued by saying "one of my proudest moments during the tournament was when the national Range Safety Officer complimented our team on their line etiquette and proper execution of trap safety rules. It shows that our coaches and volunteers are teaching key educational elements and that our athletes are following our league priorities of safety, fun and marksmanship."