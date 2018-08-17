Rybacki receives all-state soccer academic award

This is the second all-state academic honor Rybacki has been part of this season. She was one of the leaders for the Somerset girls' basketball team that was named the Division 3 All-State Academic Team by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association after the winter season. The Spartan girls had a team grade point average of 3.99, which tied for the all-time best of any Wisconsin girls basketball team honored with this award.

This spring, Rybacki was the Middle Border Conference Player of the Year in girls' soccer. She also became the first Somerset girls' soccer player to receive WSCA All-State honors after setting Somerset's team record for goals scored in a season. She also has the team career goal record with 72.

Rybacki was just as successful in the classroom as she was on the soccer field. She finished her career with a 4.407 grade point average and she earned a 33 ACT score. She was the salutatorian in the Somerset Class of 2018.

Somerset coach Bill Roll credited Rybacki with being a positive role model who sets a standard with her wide scope of involvement.

"It's obviously well deserved," he said of the state honor. "She does a lot of service things in the community and through their church. She does mission trips and teaches Sunday School and coaches youth sports. You add all those things together and you have a pretty impressive nomination."

Rybacki is planning to attend North Dakota State University this fall, majoring in architecture.

Rybacki is the only player from western Wisconsin named to the all-state team. Among those receiving honorable mention status were Rebekah Gerry and Serena Sorensen of Eau Claire Memorial, Grace Roseen of Chippewa Falls and Cassie Perry of Ashland.