New Richmond finishes the season with a 13-8-1 record.

Two other Middle Border Conference teams did advance to sectional championship games on Saturday. Baldwin-Woodville advanced in Division 3, defeating Rice Lake 3-1. B-W will play in the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Rhinelander, against the winner of Thursday's game between Mosinee and Waupaca.

Amery advanced to the sectional level in Division 4, winning at home against Northland Pines in Thursday's sectional semifinal, 4-1. Amery will play at Cumberland at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the sectional championship game. Arcadia will be the opponent. Arcadia knocked off Columbus Catholic 6-5 in their sectional semifinal game.

New Richmond's hopes against Holmen needed an early goal and the Tigers did have some chances in the first 20 minutes of the game. Holmen scored the game's first goal 21:20 into the action. Holmen clustered two goal late in the first half to take charge, scoring at the 38:26 and 41:17 marks. The Tigers trailed 3-0 at halftime.

The Tigers showed a flicker of hope when they scored five minutes into the second half. The Tigers got a corner kick and Jack Stuedemann launched the ball to the front of the Holmen goal. AJ Johnson leaped to meet the ball, using a header to drive the ball past the Holmen keeper.

Holmen scored eight minutes later. Holmen scored at the 71:33 mark, before padding the lead with two goals in the final five minutes against the Tiger reserves.

Holmen will play in the sectional championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tomah. The opponent will be the winner of Thursday's game between Pulaski and Green Bay Southwest.