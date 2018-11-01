The Tigers saw their season come to an end last Thursday in the Division 2 sectional semifinals. The Tigers were defeated 7-1, ending their season with a 13-8-1 record.

That’s a highly deceiving record. The Tigers lost twice to Amery and Holmen and once to Baldwin-Woodville and Oregon. All four of those teams are competing at the state tournament this weekend. And since Holmen and Oregon face each other in the opening round of the state tournament, one of them is guaranteed to each the state championship game.

“It’s unique. It sure says something about the strength of our schedule,” New Richmond coach Darian Blattner said.

The game at Holmen was intensely played. Holmen came out with a flurry of quality scoring chances, but the Tigers answered back with several good chances of their own in the first 10 minutes of the game. Blattner said he felt one of the turning points was when New Richmond leading scorer AJ Johnson dribbled past several Holmen defenders and then was knocked off his feet before he could get a shot away.

“AJ should have gotten an early penalty kick,” Blattner said, adding that an early Tiger lead might have changed how both teams played the rest of the game.

Holmen scored the opening goal 21:20 into the game. Holmen scored off a corner kick at 38:26, then added another goal at 41:17, leaving the Tigers facing a 3-0 deficit at halftime.

The Tiger coaches spoke about taking the game to Holmen in the second half and that netted quick results. Just over five minutes into the second half the Tigers scored, with Johnson scoring off a header from a perfectly placed corner kick by Jack Stuedemann. The Tigers stayed on the attack until a Holmen outside midfielder got behind the Tiger defense to score at the 58:50 mark. Holmen added three goals late in the game.

The WIAA doesn’t regulate size of soccer field and Holmen uses one of the smallest field the Tigers have played on this season.

“You can craft your team around the field you play on,” Blattner explained. “They definitely know how to play on their field. The grass was short, the track was fast.”

Blattner said the Tigers need to learn lessons from this game, primarily “mistakes turn into (opponent’s) goals at this time of the season.”

The Tigers graduate a large senior class that includes Nick Cheslock, Ryan Landt, Philip Neblich, Jose Rapalo, Javier Perez-Sanchez, Chase Richards, Carson Hare, Jordan Lyons and Ty Johnson. That leaves a large number of minutes available for players to step up into larger roles next season. Blattner listed off a number of players like Carter Melby, Martin Stenske, Joe Casey, Michael Benedict, Caleb Armstrong and Clay Gess among the players who have opportunities for more important roles next season.