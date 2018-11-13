Tigers, Spartans both get four All-MBC soccer selections

Amery and Baldwin-Woodville reached the state tournament this year, with Amery losing 2-1 in the Division 4 state championship game. Last year it was New Richmond and Amery that reached state from the MBC. In 2016, New Richmond also advanced to state and from 2013-2015, it was Barron that reached state.

With the depth of talent in the MBC, earning all-conference honors is a challenge. New Richmond and Somerset both had four players earn All-MBC honors this season.

New Richmond

Senior Nick Cheslock and junior AJ Johnson were selected as first team players on the 2018 All-MBC team. Senior Carson Hare and junior Jack Stuedemann were voted onto the All-MBC second team.

Cheslock was the central figure in the Tigers' outstanding defense. With nearly all of the other players in the defensive end getting their first shot at playing at the varsity level, Cheslock was the glue that held the defense together. With the Tigers' difficult schedule, the defense had to get up to speed quickly.

Tiger coach Darian Blattner said Cheslock's leadership started last summer when he led the team's off-season program.

"He wanted to make his senior year a memorable one," Blattner said. "He spent a lot of time working with the freshmen and sophomores."

That worked resulted in Cheslock receiving two of the Tigers' postseason awards. He was named "The Best Teammate" and he also received the "Tiger Pride" Award.

Johnson has already broken nearly every Tiger offensive team record and he still has his senior season to play. He holds the Tiger career records with 104 goals and 251 points and he is second in career assists with 43. Johnson scored 43 goals this season after scoring 47 last year. He played more in the midfield this season, resulting in him setting a team record with 23 assists.

"The whole of his game is as good as anybody in the conference," Blattner said. "In my mind, he's the best player in the conference. What makes him the best player is he has an unselfishness and understanding of the whole game."

Stuedemann played in more roles than any Tiger this season. He spent time on defense and the midfield before settling in at forward late in the season. Blattner said the coaches envision Stuedemann and Johnson working together to form an outstanding offensive tandem next season.

Hare stepped into the stopper position early in the season because of injuries to other Tigers. He never let go of the position, linking with Cheslock to become the center of a strong Tiger defense. The progress Hare showed earned him the "Most Improved Player" award for the team.

"His confidence grew and he had some really stand out games. The kid is all heart," Blattner said. "With him in front of Nick, I felt confident it was going to be tough to score on us."

Somerset

The significant improvement made by the Spartans this season resulted in them getting four players named to the All-MBC team. Senior Erik Osorio was selected to the first team and senior Brennan Sheridan was voted to the second team. Junior Logan Giossi and sophomore Aaron Shartin-Folkert were honorable mention selections.

Osorio and Sheridan were both second team selections last year at different positions. Osorio played defense last year, but moved to forward this season. It was a critical move in the team's success, with Osorio scoring 24 goals in 21 games.

"Last year he volunteered to move to defense because he saw the team was struggling there," said Somerset coach Bill Roll. "Forward is where he's suited best. He can score in a lot of different ways."

Sheridan was the second team goalkeeper a year ago. He was a field player in youth ball and he saw that his skills could help the team more if he moved from keeper this season. After being tried at several positions, Sheridan found a home on defense. Roll said Sheridan's experience in goal made him a natural on defense, as did his two years as team captain.

"He understands the game how things flow. He understands the positional expectations. He was fully committed to moving to the field," Roll said.

Giossi and Shartin-Folkert stepped into Somerset's midfield positions this season. They developed a chemistry as two highly active players in the middle of the field. Giossi is like the Energizer Bunny with his non-stop energy. He finished the season with nine goals and 20 assists.

"He's probably the most unselfish player on the team," Roll said. "Whether we're getting beat or winning, you get 100 percent effort all the time and those things pay off."

Shartin-Folkert scored 16 goals and assisted on 14 others.

"He improved as the season went on. He's a big piece in what we did offensively," Roll said. Roll said having the midfield tandem returning next season puts the Spartans in a good position for next season.

The Spartans announced their team awards last week. They were:

Commitment Award: Logan Giossi

Best Teammate: Nathan Dirkes

Hardest Worker: Dominic Abbott

Leadership Award: Brennan Sheridan

Most Improved: Devon Fullerton

Spartan Award: Ben Rybacki