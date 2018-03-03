New Richmond softball league meeting planned

Current league nights are Sundays for co-ed teams, and Tuesdays and Wednesdays for men's teams. All games are played at Hatfield Park in New Richmond.

Entry fee for all teams is $375. The season will begin on April 29 and will run through the third week of August. Individuals looking for teams to play on are also encouraged to attend.

Please contact Justin Doriott at jdoriott@cagear.com or call 715-338-2943 for more information.