Blinkman twins swim at Junior Nationals

Shane Blinkman finished first in the 200 yard individual medley to become the Junior National champion for the western half of the United States. There was a second identical meet run at the same time at the University of Tennessee, where swimmers from the eastern half of the USA attended.

Shane also finished 24th in the 200 yard backstroke, 19th in the 100 yard backstroke, 12th in the 200 yard breaststroke, and seventh in the 100 yard breaststroke. He recently received an award from USA Swimming for having the top time in the country in 2016 for the 200 yard Individual Medley for all 15 year old boys.

Cale Blinkman, who qualified for Junior Nationals the week prior during a meet at the University of Minnesota, managed to swim personal best times in the 100 yard breaststroke and the 200 yard breaststroke. He also swam the 100 yard backstroke.