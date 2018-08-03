Youth team big step for New Richmond tennis scene

The USTA team was a combined boys and girls team. To compete in each match, a minimum of three girls and three boys had to be competing for the team. The idea for the team came from Denise Devereux, the New Richmond varsity coach for the boys and girls team. Devereux said she plans to have junior and senior USTA teams in future summers.

The junior team played on Tuesday afternoons and the senior team would play on Thursday afternoons. The junior team members ranged in ages from 11-14. Devereux said competing on the team gave them the experience of competing against opposing teams, instead of spending the summer playing against their teammates.They faced challenging competition too, like teams from Stillwater, Hastings and the Twin Cities in matches.

On July 16, the New Richmond Junior team competed in the USTA regional championships in Coon Rapids, Minn. New Richmond finished in third place out of five teams. This qualified New Richmond for the section tournament, but there weren't enough team members available those days to compete at the sectional level.

Devereux said the summer play developed the mental aspects within the New Richmond team's tennis knowledge.

"I saw a lot of improvement in learning to adapt to what's going on on the court," she said. She said this experience helped the younger players to learn strategy, like what strengths in their game will work best against their opponent.

All of the team members are now USTA members. Devereux said she hoped this would encourage team members to get into matches in the off-season.

One New Richmond player who earned special honors was Thomas Smallidge, who earned a USTA sportsmanship award.

"He is always a kind player with great sportsmanship so very well deserved. Each team could nominate a couple of players from the opposing team each round for the sportsmanship and he was one of four players selected for the award," Devereux said.