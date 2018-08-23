2018 Preview: Tiger girls tennis brings back talented squad

The Tigers won the 2017 Middle Border Conference team championship and they won six of the seven flight titles at the 2017 MBC tournament. The Tigers have won each of the past three MBC titles.

The biggest hit suffered through graduation was the departure of Greta Bakke. She was the Tigers' No. 1 singles player for the past three years and she qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state championships each of the past two seasons.

The No. 1 singles position is staying in the Bakke family. Greta's younger sister, Mia, was part of the Tigers' No. 1 doubles team last season. This year, she's moving over to the top singles position. Tiger coach Denise Devereux said Bakke looks ready to play at the top singles position, playing with more poise and confidence this season.

Junior Katey Eickhoff will stay at No. 1 doubles, where she and Mia Bakke were the conference champions last season. This season, Eickhoff will be joined by senior Anna Hop. Hop was the conference champion at No. 2 singles last season.

"I always felt Anna had a game for doubles. She's done a nice job stepping in," Devereux said.

With Hop moving to doubles, it continued the ladder effect in the singles lineup. Teresa Tenner moves up from No. 3 to No. 2, and Ari Devereux moves up from No. 4 to No. 3. They are both juniors who were conference flight champions last year.

You'll notice the word "junior" mentioned widely throughout Tiger tennis stories this fall. The Tigers have 41 girls on the roster, with 20 of them being juniors.

At No. 2 doubles, senior Kerrigan Storie returns. She'll be joined by junior Sydney Hahn. Hahn missed last season because of a foot injury after playing in the varsity lineup as a freshman. Coach Devereux said Hahn is back at full strength this season.

Junior Sophie Fuchs and freshman Brogan O'Flanagan are the leaders to take over the No. 3 doubles spot.

Coach Devereux said the team's depth shows in the attempt to fill the No. 4 singles spot. The leading options are Zoe Davis, Emily Fuchs and Alanna Knutson, but there are a number of other girls who also are capable to stepping into that role.

The Tigers had a busy opening week of the season, playing in tournaments at Green Bay and Altoona. The Green Bay (Bay Port) tournament saw the Tigers raised to a new level. Of the 18 teams in the tournament, the Tigers have always been placed in the middle six. This year, they were elevated to play in the top six. They fared well, going 2-3 in the bracket. The Tigers went 5-1 in the Altoona tournament, with their only loss coming in a 4-3 decision against East Troy.

Devereux said the tournaments showed that the Tigers are a team capable of reaching their goals. She said they want to win another conference title. They also want to compete well against Big Rivers Conference opponents. Devereux said she expects Amery to be the Tigers' best competition in the MBC. Amery advanced to the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament last year and returns most of its lineup.