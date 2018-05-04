Stan Barr Relays to be run Friday in New Richmond

The track will open for warmups at 3 p.m., with the coaches meeting at 3:30 p.m. Field events will begin at 4 p.m. Opening ceremonies will be held at 4:55 p.m., with the first running events scheduled for 5 p.m.

There is an outstanding field of teams joining the Tigers in this year's meet. Other schools competing this year include Amery, Anoka, Cameron, Eau Claire North, Ellsworth, Hudson, Menomonie, Osceola, Prescott, Rice Lake, River Falls, St. Croix Central, St. Croix Prep, Somerset and Unity.