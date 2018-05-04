Search
    Stan Barr Relays to be run Friday in New Richmond

    By Dave Newman on May 4, 2018 at 4:46 a.m.

    The 52nd annual running of the Stan Barr Relays will be held on Friday at the New Richmond High School track.

    With the addition of lights at the high school track, it has allowed for a later start to the Relays this year. The schedule for this year's meet has been pushed back 30 minutes from its traditional time schedule.

    The track will open for warmups at 3 p.m., with the coaches meeting at 3:30 p.m. Field events will begin at 4 p.m. Opening ceremonies will be held at 4:55 p.m., with the first running events scheduled for 5 p.m.

    There is an outstanding field of teams joining the Tigers in this year's meet. Other schools competing this year include Amery, Anoka, Cameron, Eau Claire North, Ellsworth, Hudson, Menomonie, Osceola, Prescott, Rice Lake, River Falls, St. Croix Central, St. Croix Prep, Somerset and Unity.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
