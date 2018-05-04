Search
    Read N Run kids to be part of 2018 Stan Barr Relays

    By Dave Newman on May 4, 2018 at 8:48 a.m.

    There will be the youngest group of runners ever will be taking part in the 2018 Stan Barr Relays on Friday.

    Paperjack Elementary has started its first Run N Read after-school program. The response from students and staff has been tremendous, with almost 100 students participating and 20 staff members volunteering their time. It is hoped that this will become an annual event.

    Participants met for six Thursdays after school for one hour. During this time they spent 30 minutes doing running activities and 30 minutes doing reading activities, with time built in for a healthy snack.

    The running was geared toward preparing the students for a race that will be held during the Relays. The students are tentatively scheduled to hold a fun run at the Relays at 4:15 p.m.

