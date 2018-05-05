Friday's Results: Stan Barr Relays draws exceptional talent

The talent in the meet was top quality, with state-caliber athletes competing in every event. Fourteen teams took part in the 52nd running of The Relays. The field included six Middle Border Conference teams, five Big Rivers Conference teams, and a powerful team from Anoka, Minn.

The River Falls girls were champions in their half of the meet, with the Anoka boys winning their half of the meet. In the boys team competition, New Richmond placed fourth, Somerset ninth and St. Croix Central 11th. In the girls competition, St. Croix Central was seventh, New Richmond eighth and Somerset tenth.

Each local school had its share of highlights. For New Richmond, they were led the sprint medley team, which set a new school record of 3:37.91. New Richmond's Dylan Wachter outran Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek in the final 800 of this event to get the Tigers the win. The Tiger boys were also champions in the 1,600 relay, and the 3x140 hurdle relay.

Somerset was again led by its throwers. Eve Goldsten was a double champion, winning the shot put and discus events. She led the Somerset girls to the championship in the discus throw. Justin Rivard was the champion in the boys shot put event, helping the Spartans to take second place there.

St. Croix Central's top performances were generated by the girls. Central's high jump team placed second in the meet. Central's Liv Moll and Marie Hamlin ranked second and third in the 4x1,600 meter run.

In other action Friday:

-- The New Richmond baseball team continued its recent hot streak, mashing Menomonie 14-3. The Tigers scored five times in the first inning, then hung another five on the Mustangs in the fourth inning. Hayden Bradbury scored four runs to lead the Tiger offense, with Blake Kretovics and Ryan Kling both driving home three runs. Jake Jirik pitched the first four innings to earn the win.

-- The Somerset baseball team was an 8-3 winner over Clayton-Turtle Lake. Brett Vetterkind, Hayden Kelly and Peter Lepper each drove home two runs for the Spartans. Hunter Neubarth earned the pitching win with four innings of scoreless relief work.

-- The St. Croix Central baseball team was an 16-10 winner over Elk Mound.

-- Somerset's girls soccer team recorded a 3-1 win over Spooner. Anna Rybacki scored the first two goals for the Spartans. Satin Mull scored her first varsity goal to complete the scoring for the Spartans.

Saturday will also be a busy day for local sports. New Richmond hosts its annual boys tennis quad on Saturday at 9 a.m., with Amery, Altoona and Baldwin-Woodville competing. The New Richmond boys golf team is in the second day of the Scott Miller Invitational at Hayward. The New Richmond girls soccer team is playing in a quad tournament at Wausau. The New Richmond baseball team plays at home, hosting Eau Claire Memorial at 11 a.m.

The St. Croix Central baseball team will also be in action, competing at the Luck-Frederic Invitational.