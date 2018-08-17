Goldstein wins AAU discus national title

Goldstein, who will be a junior at Somerset High School this fall, earned her second track and field national championship when she competed at the AAU Junior Olympic Games July 29-30. She won the championship in the discus throw and placed third in the shot put in the girls 15-16 age bracket. This is the second national championship won by Goldstein. Two years ago, she won the USATF championship in the age 13-14 bracket in the shot put.

Goldstein has already proven herself as one of the best girls in the discus and shot put in Wisconsin. She won the WIAA Division 2 state championships in both the shot put and discus throw in June. As a freshman in 2017, Goldstein finished third in the shot put and fourth in the discus throw at the WIAA Division 2 state meet.

Coaching Eve this summer was her father, Chad, who was a Big Ten champion at the University of Minnesota and a two-time NCAA All-American.

There really was no time off for Goldstein after she won her WIAA state championships in June. She was competing again the next week, starting the schedule of USATF and AAU regional and state meets. The summer added another dimension in the throws for Goldstein. It was her first chance to compete in the weight throw event. She was able to compete twice, throwing the weight 120 feet in her first meet and 130 feet the second meet. At the Minnesota USATF meet, she placed first in the discus throw and second in the shot put. She won both events at the AAU state meet. The AAU regional meet in Iowa was where Goldstein qualified for nationals. In that meet she set a personal record by launching the discus 148 feet.

Over the summer, Goldstein has been working to develop a spin approach in the shot put, instead of the glide move. That resulted in her distances being down slightly. Two weeks before nationals, they decided she would spend the rest of the summer using the glide. At nationals, she hit a mark of 41 feet, 4 inches, her best distance since the WIAA state meet, which earned her third place.

Eve is looking to compete at the college level and Chad said they believe she can eventually achieve better distances in the shot put by using the spin method.

There was a two-day wait before the discus throw competition. Goldstein was seeded third in the event, facing several of the top girls in the nation. She hit a 145-foot throw in her first attempt, so she knew immediately she'd make finals. She was in third place entering the finals. This is where Chad did some coaching.

"I told her to stay on her right leg more and get more drive," he said.

The coaching worked. On her next attempt, Eve improved on her personal best by six feet, hitting a mark of 154 feet, 9 inches that would win her the national title. Her last throw was 153 feet. There was little margin for error. The two girls seeded ahead of her finished with throws of 150 and 148 feet.

This was Goldstein's last competition of a season that began last December.

"There's a sigh of relief. December to August is an awful long time to do something. I'm happy I can focus on basketball now," she said. But it was clear she is also looking forward to December, so she can begin training again for her throwing events.