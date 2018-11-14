2018 All-MBC volleyball team has excellent mix of talent

The All-MBC first team is filled with big hitters, led by St. Croix Central senior Abby Widiker, who was named the Most Valuable Player in the conference this season. Widiker was one of five Panthers named to the All-MBC team this season.

Widiker was joined on the first team by Panther setter Karlee Martinez. Senior libero Mary Buckel was picked for the second team. Senior Katherine Cottrell and freshman Katie Larson were Central's honorable mention selections.

New Richmond had two players named to the team. Senior Lauren Smith was selected to the first team, while junior Audrey Feuerer was an honorable mention choice.

Somerset had one player selected, with senior Brit Buchanan picked for the second team.

St. Croix Central

Widiker earned recognition as the Most Valuable Player in the Middle Border Conference for the 2018 season. That success was compounded when the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association announced its all-state team late last week. Widiker was named to the Division 2 all-state second team. She was the only MBC player to receive all-state honors.

Central coach Mindy Widiker, who is also Abby's mom, said her daughter has wanted to play college volleyball since she was in third grade.

"She's put in a lot of time and effort through the years and it's paid off for her. She was thrilled to get (all-state). She's a driven kid," Coach Widiker said.

Widiker had a huge season, finishing with 388 kills. But she isn't just a hitter. She's a highly-skilled all-around player. She ranked second on the Panthers in digs, solo blocks and ace serves.

Martinez has been one of the setters on each of the conference champion teams the past two seasons. She finished this season with 423 assists. She was also valuable to the team with her defensive skills.

"She's kind of an underdog. Things don't come easy to her," Coach Widiker said. "She fights to get what she wants. She worked hard to become a great setter."

Buckel has been the Panthers' libero through most of her high school career. With her experience, she aligned the Panther defense after viewing how opponents were setting up their attack. Coach Widiker said Buckel also excelled at working with younger players help them adjust to the varsity level.

Cottrell was the Panther most affected when senior Claire Frankiewicz suffered a knee injury last summer that would sideline her for the season. That made Cottrell the only experienced middle hitter returning for the Panthers. Cottrell used her long reach and timing to become the team's leading blocker.

The Panthers needed a number of young players to grow into varsity roles this season. Larson was the leader of that group. She ranked second on the team in kills.

"She's a pretty impressive freshman, strong and tall," Coach Widiker said. "She's driven to learn, she's hungry. She's progressed nicely."

New Richmond

With Smith and Feuerer being recognized as All-MBC players, it shows how much respect around the conference there was for the Tigers' hitting abilities.

Smith was one of the most powerful hitters in the MBC this season. Blessed with height and power, Smith forced opponents to structure their defensive plan to stop her.

Feuerer was one of the most consistent players in a season where the Tigers struggled with consistency. She was a steady force at the net with her blocking and she was a solid hitting threat in the middle.

Somerset

The Spartans were the youngest team in the MBC this season. Senior Brit Buchanan was one of the two seniors on the team and it was clear from the start of the season that she was viewed as the team's leader. That leadership was recognized with Buchanan earning second team All-MBC honors.

She led the team in kills, total serves and ace serves, while ranking in the top three in every statistical category for the Spartans.

"She was our most lethal threat," said Somerset coach Dennis Potter. "Other teams had to figure out how to defend her, and despite this, she still would lead our team in kills on any given night. But, again, this only paints part of the picture. She is also just a wonderful person. She is very kind, and very intense. But she also matched that intensity with a desire to have fun."