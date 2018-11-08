Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    SCC's Ryan Larson ranked nationally in wrestling

    By Dave Newman Today at 3:50 p.m.
    St. Croix Central senior Ryan Larson (in blue) is shown in action during the 2017-18 season.

    While Ryan Larson and his St. Croix Central football teammates are getting ready for Friday's WIAA State Division 4 semifinal game, Larson received recognition this week for his winter sport.

    Larson is one of nine Wisconsin wrestlers who are ranked nationally heading into the winter season. Practices for WIAA wrestling teams begin on Monday.

    Here is the link to the details on Larson's inclusion among the nationally-ranked wrestlers: https://www.wissports.net/news_article/show/966772?fbclid=IwAR3NtuzP1cb2yj6LFR1CoVTlgwD5YRdGhdxOV2dfhXXp2PVaTylTKoYzsfQ

    Explore related topics:sportswrestlingSt. Croix CentralWrestlingprep
    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
    Advertisement