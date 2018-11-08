SCC's Ryan Larson ranked nationally in wrestling

Larson is one of nine Wisconsin wrestlers who are ranked nationally heading into the winter season. Practices for WIAA wrestling teams begin on Monday.

Here is the link to the details on Larson's inclusion among the nationally-ranked wrestlers: https://www.wissports.net/news_article/show/966772?fbclid=IwAR3NtuzP1cb2yj6LFR1CoVTlgwD5YRdGhdxOV2dfhXXp2PVaTylTKoYzsfQ