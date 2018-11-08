SCC's Ryan Larson ranked nationally in wrestling
While Ryan Larson and his St. Croix Central football teammates are getting ready for Friday's WIAA State Division 4 semifinal game, Larson received recognition this week for his winter sport.
Larson is one of nine Wisconsin wrestlers who are ranked nationally heading into the winter season. Practices for WIAA wrestling teams begin on Monday.
Here is the link to the details on Larson's inclusion among the nationally-ranked wrestlers: https://www.wissports.net/news_article/show/966772?fbclid=IwAR3NtuzP1cb2yj6LFR1CoVTlgwD5YRdGhdxOV2dfhXXp2PVaTylTKoYzsfQ